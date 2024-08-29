Donald Trump Wisconsin town hall, stop in battleground tour

The Brief Former President Donald Trump is taking part in a town hall in La Crosse on Thursday evening. The town hall will be moderated by former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who endorsed Trump in Detroit. Trump hopes to recapture Wisconsin, which he won in 2016, but narrowly lost in 2020.



Former President Donald Trump visited La Crosse on Thursday night, Aug. 29, participating in a town hall as part of a battleground state tour.

Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who endorsed Trump in Detroit, moderated the town hall.

Trump is intent on recapturing Wisconsin, which he won in 2016 but lost narrowly in 2020. Thursday was Trump's first visit to the state since the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which ended three days before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and made way for Kamala Harris.

La Crosse is a hub within Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, where Republican Derrick Van Orden won narrowly in 2022. Democrat Rebecca Cooke won the Aug. 13 primary to face him in November.

Earlier in the day, the former president held a campaign rally in Potterville, Michigan, near the state capital of Lansing. Trump won Eaton County, where part of Lansing is located, in both 2016 and 2020, but by a smaller margin the second time. It will be his third visit to the state in the past nine days and second this week after a speech to the National Guard Association in Detroit on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.