Wisconsin domestic violence deaths; 80 lives lost in 2021

A newly-released report says 80 people in Wisconsin lost their lives to domestic violence (DV) in 2021 – 12 more deaths than the previous year.

According to the report, in 2021, DV homicides took place in 21 Wisconsin counties, with a rate of 1 death every 4.5 days. Of those who died, 65 were homicide victims – up from 58 in 2020 – and 11 were perpetrators of homicide who died by suicide – up from 8 in 2020. Over half (52%) of victims were the perpetrator’s current or former intimate partner.

In addition to data on 2021 homicides, the report offers historical, national, and global context and spotlights the link between mass violence and intimate partner violence (IPV), the link between family violence and pet abuse, and addresses interventions with those who cause harm.

End Abuse Executive Director Monique Minkens announced the release of the annual Domestic Violence Homicide Report on Wednesday, Sept. 28. End Abuse has produced the annual report since 2000, with the intention of honoring victims’ lives, drawing attention to the pervasiveness of domestic violence, and catalyzing improvements.

To review the annual Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report, visit endabusewi.org/homicide-reports.