Wisconsin DOJ: Madison officer shot, hurt by fellow cop, not suspect

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday that a Madison police officer was shot and injured by a fellow officer on Oct. 10, not the armed man they were trying to arrest.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement that it’s still reviewing evidence. Police initially said the officer was injured by an armed 19-year-old Fitchburg man who ran from police as they were trying to arrest him on the popular State Street.

DCI says the man pointed a loaded handgun at the officers, but Madison Officer Keith Brown fired a shot that hit his colleague. The injured officer has since been released from the hospital. Another officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The man later told an investigator that he ran from police because he didn't want to get caught with a gun while he was violating a curfew that was set in another case against him. His attorney has said client did not fire his gun or shoot anyone.