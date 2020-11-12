Wisconsin DNR launches new 'Hunt Wild' app features

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Thursday, Nov. 12 announced that its mobile app aimed at helping hunters has been released with new features for Fall 2020.

The free Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app provides access to information that Wisconsin hunters need in the field, from property boundaries and electronic regulations, including shooting hours, to chronic wasting disease (CWD) sampling and deer carcass disposal locations.

App users can find new public lands to explore, review regulations or listen to podcasts. The app also includes mobile mapping, up-to-the-minute shooting hours and more. All the tools are available to focus on what's important, the DNR said in a news release – enjoying your time in the outdoors.

"We’ve incorporated new features for the 2020 season based on hunter responses," said Eric Lobner, DNR Wildlife Management Bureau Director. "Back this year is the in-app CWD sampling and location lookup for deer carcass disposal. We've also added a pheasant map for hunters to discover recently stocked fields.”

To download the app on a mobile device, search "Hunt Wild Wisconsin" in the iTunes app store or Google Play store.

For support regarding the Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile application, contact HuntWild@wisconsin.gov. For download information and a tutorial, visit the DNR website.