Wisconsin DNR: Bald eagles with talons locked found on walking trail

The Wisconsin DNR shared a photo on Wednesday, March 27 of two bald eagles who were found on a walking trail in the state earlier this month.

A post on the DNR's Facebook page says when a warden responded to the trail, the eagles were "alive and alert but were found to have their talons locked together."

Officials say the two eagles may have been engaging in "talon-grappling," a normal behavior that is usually due to courtship or aggression.

The post says with guidance from DNR wildlife experts, the warden was able to carefully remove a stick that was grasped between their talons and successfully disconnect the pair. The eagles then flew away safely.