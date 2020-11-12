Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up record 7,497; deaths up 58

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 7,497 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state -- the most ever for a single day -- bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 293,388.

The record surpasses the previous single-day high -- 7,073 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 -- by more than 400 cases. It is the third consecutive day that at least 7,000 additional cases have been reported and the fourth time overall.

The DHS also reported a total of 2,515 deaths related to COVID-19 -- up 58 from Wednesday.

Among those who have tested positive, 13,771 people have required hospitalization and 223,937 people have recovered (76.3%).

There are currently 14 COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- the most at the facility on any given day since it began accepting patients in October. There were 11 patients at the facility on Wednesday.

Statewide, more than 2.2 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 1.9 have tested negative.

