Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 6,635; deaths up 83

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 6,635 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Nov. 19 bringing the total number of cases to 338,472 statewide.

The DHS also reported 2,876 deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 83 from Wednesday. It is the second-highest, single-day increase on record.

Among those who have tested positive, 15,336 people have required hospitalization (4.5%) and 259,953 have recovered (76.9%). There are 75,580 active COVID-19 cases (22.3%).

The DHS also reported that there are 17 COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- down from 22 patients on Wednesday.

More than 2.3 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than two million have tested negative.

