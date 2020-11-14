Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 5,146; deaths up 52

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Nov. 14 reported an additional 5,146 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases to 306,311.

The DHS also reported a total of 2,625 coronavirus-related deaths -- up 52 from Friday.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 14,226 people have required hospitalization (4.6%) and 229,469 people have recovered (76.2%). There are 69,060 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (22.9%), per the DHS.

There are 20 COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park, the DHS reported on Saturday -- the most ever on any given day since the facility began accepting patients in October.

More than 2.2 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, of which nearly two million have tested negative.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

