Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 4,831; deaths up 77

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Dec. 5 reported 4,831 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state -- bringing the total number of cases to 409,386.

The DHS also reported 3,702 deaths related to COVID-19 to date -- an increase of 77 from Friday, Dec. 4.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 18,126 people have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 343, 481 have recovered (83.9%). There are 62,128 active COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin (15.2%), according to the DHS.

There are currently 10 patients at the COVID-19 alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park -- up from nine the previous day.

More than 2.5 million people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, of which more than 2.1 million have tested negative.

