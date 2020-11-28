Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up 5,033; deaths up 28

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Nov. 28 reported 5,033 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases -- bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 380,870.

The DHS also reported 3,285 total deaths related to COVID-19 -- an increase of 28 from Friday, Nov. 27.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 16,882 have required hospitalization (4.4%) and 306,770 have recovered (80.6%). There are 70,753 active cases of COVID-19, according to the DHS (18.6%).

There are eight COVID-19 patients at the alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park on Saturday -- down one from the previous day.

More than 2.5 million people have now been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 2.1 have tested negative.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

