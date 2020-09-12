Wisconsin DHS: 1,353 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths confirmed

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Sept. 12 confirmed 1,353 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

There have now been 87,603 total cases confirmed in Wisconsin and 1,209 deaths related to the virus.

Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, 6,309 (7.2%) have required hospitalization. More than 76,000 people have recovered (87.8%) and more than 9,000 cases (10.8%) remain active.

In total, more than 1.3 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 1.2 million have tested negative, according to the DHS.

Resources to keep you informed about COVID-19

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Advertisement

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

Symptoms: Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses).