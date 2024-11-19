Wisconsin deputy embraces 'teaching moment' with puzzled math student

article

The Brief A Shawano County sheriff's deputy recently responded to an unusual 911 call from a 10-year-old boy. The child stated he needed help with his math homework – that his family "wasn't very good at math." The deputy helped the boy and provided a business card to say he was there to help.



A Shawano County sheriff's deputy is being hailed for going above and beyond the call of duty for a 10-year-old boy stressed over math.

The deputy recently responded to an unusual 911 call. The 10-year-old boy called to say that he needed help with his math homework. He stated his family "wasn't very good at math either" and he needed help.

A post on the Shawano County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says the deputy in his report indicated "personally, I am also not overly proficient when it comes to math, but nonetheless, I responded to assist."

The deputy and young boy worked together and solved the decimal-related math problems.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Facebook post finishes up by saying, "Our young caller was provided a business card and was told we are always here to help, except next time he should probably use the non-emergency line if it's not a life-threatening situation."