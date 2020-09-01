Wisconsin Democrats accuse President Trump of using Kenosha trip as photo-op

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin held a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 1 before President Trump's visit.

The county's Democratic chair says the community needs to focus on healing -- and does not need outside distractions.

Wisconsin Democrats have accused the president of using the trip as a political photo-op. Instead of a trip to Kenosha, they say there are other ways for the president to be helpful.

"If the president would like to be helpful, there are certainly ways he can do that. We would appreciate FEMA assistance. We would appreciate assistance from the small business administration for our small businesses as we seek to rebuild," said Tip McGuire, State representative.

The Democrats also called on President Trump to condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse.