Wisconsin Democratic Chair Ben Wikler enters race for DNC Chair

article

The Brief Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chairman Ben Wikler launched his bid for the Democratic National Committee Chair position. Members of the DNC are expected to vote on a new chair during a meeting on Feb. 1, 2025.



Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chairman Ben Wikler will enter the race to lead the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Wikler made the announcement on his X account on Sunday morning, Dec. 1.

Wikler was elected chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in June 2019.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"If we’re going to take on Donald Trump, Republican extremists, and make progress as a country, we need the Democratic Party to be stronger. I have led the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for the last five years, helping to transform it into an organizing, fundraising, and winning machine, and I’m now running for chair of the Democratic National Committee to supercharge our work in every state," said Ben Wikler.

"For Democrats to move forward, we must build a big tent, organize and communicate in every place and on every platform, and find the resources, people, and focus to reach voters who currently get their news about Democrats from Republicans. That will be my mission as DNC Chair: Unite. Fight. Win." Wikler added.

He’s seen as a prolific party fundraiser with deep connections to Washington.

He joins a growing field of candidates.

Current DNC Chair Jaime Harrison is not seeking another term.

Members of the DNC are expected to vote on a new chair during a meeting on Feb. 1, 2025.