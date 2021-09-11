Wisconsin deer hunt: Archery, crossbow seasons start Sept. 18

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding hunters of the first opportunity to pursue deer this fall with the opening of the 2021 archery and crossbow deer seasons.

The seasons run concurrently statewide from Sept. 18 to Jan. 9, 2022. The archery and crossbow seasons extend to Jan. 31, 2022, in 27 Farmland Zone Deer Management Units and all metro sub-units.

"We saw another mild winter last year, so Wisconsin deer hunters can look forward to increased harvest opportunities this season," said Jeff Pritzl, DNR Deer Program specialist. "Whether you’re hunting public or private land, I encourage hunters to get out and become familiar with seasonal food sources as this will influence deer movement in their local area."

In 2020, archery and crossbow hunters harvested more than 110,000 deer, including more than 64,000 bucks, an increase from 2019.

Those interested in hunting with both a vertical bow and crossbow may do so by paying full price for one license and purchasing a $3 upgrade for the second license. Only one bow buck harvest authorization will be issued to hunters who purchase both licenses.

Hunters have three options to register their deer:

Online at GameReg.WI.Gov

By phone at 1-844-426-3734 (1-844-GAME-REG); or

Electronically at a participating in-person registration station – keyword " registration stations

Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations remain available in many counties. Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations may be filled using any weapon type during the appropriate season with the appropriate license but must be filled in the designated zone, unit and land type – public or private. Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the cost of $12 each for residents, $20 each for non-residents and $5 for youth hunters under age 12.

More information regarding electronic registration is available by visiting the DNR webpage.