Wisconsin crash: 9 dead after semi-truck hits van

A crash on Friday left nine people in Clark County, Wisconsin.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday afternoon they're investigating a fatal crash on Highway 95 in the Township of Dewhurst, approximately 53 miles southeast of Eau Claire. Preliminary reports indicate the semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 95 and as the truck driver approached the intersection of County Highway J, a van was being driven northbound on County Highway J and entered the intersection, at which point the semi-truck driver hit the van.

The semi-truck appears to have ended up in the ditch and sustained significant damage. The van involved was flipped on its side and appeared to be charred. Debris was spread across the roadway.

According to the FOX 9 reporter at the scene, there is a stop sign for those on County Road J going north-south and there is no stop sign for those traveling east-west on Highway 95.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Highway 95 East ha ssince reopened at County Highway J following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.