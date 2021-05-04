Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin COVID cases up 721, deaths up 11: DHS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 721 on Tuesday, May 4, for a total of 600,297, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

State health officials reported 11 new deaths Tuesday, with a total of 6,850 deaths in the state.

Of the positive cases, 29,527 have required hospitalization (4.9%), while 583,871 have recovered (97.4%, making for 8,600 active cases (1.4%).

More than 2.8 million have tested negative.

More than 3.4 million have been tested.

Masks are now optional at Cedar Grove-Belgium schools

The Cedar Grove-Belgium School District made masks optional with five weeks remaining in the school year.

COVID-19 vaccine resources & more

Milwaukee Health Department info on COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 vaccine registry 

CLICK HERE to view the Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard.

CLICK HERE to view the latest COVID-19 totals (updated daily at 2 p.m.) from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

CoronavirusNow.com: A Fox Television Stations initiative to provide you with the most up-to-date national and international news on COVID-19.Helpful phone numbers

About COVID-19 (from the CDC)

