NWS confirms Wisconsin EF-1 tornado from Thursday storms

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The Brief NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Somers on Thursday evening, June 11. It traveled for about half a mile. Several trees were uprooted or damaged, and two barn outbuilding structures were heavily damaged.



The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Somers in Kenosha County on Thursday evening, June 11.

An EF-1 rating designates wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.

Near Somers

What we know:

The NWS says the tornado began on the south side of 18th Street, west of 72nd Avenue.

Two barn outbuilding structures were heavily damaged with metal roofing lofted and thrown several hundred yards downwind.

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Several trees were damaged, uprooted, or had large limb damage. Tree limbs with damage toward the end of the track along 72nd Avenue were blown across the street.

The total path was about a half mile long with a width of about 75 yards.

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