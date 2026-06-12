NWS confirms Wisconsin EF-1 tornado from Thursday storms
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Somers in Kenosha County on Thursday evening, June 11.
An EF-1 rating designates wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph.
Near Somers
What we know:
The NWS says the tornado began on the south side of 18th Street, west of 72nd Avenue.
Two barn outbuilding structures were heavily damaged with metal roofing lofted and thrown several hundred yards downwind.
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Several trees were damaged, uprooted, or had large limb damage. Tree limbs with damage toward the end of the track along 72nd Avenue were blown across the street.
The total path was about a half mile long with a width of about 75 yards.
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Local perspective:
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The Source: The National Weather Service (NWS) sent FOX6 the information.