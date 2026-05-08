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The Brief Two company-branded Chick-fil-A cars were stolen from a Wisconsin restaurant. Police arrested a teen and recovered one car, but the other car is missing. Anyone with information is asked to call MPPD at 262-884-0454.



Mount Pleasant police arrested one person and are looking for others after two Chick-fil-A cars were stolen from outside a restaurant on Friday afternoon, May 8.

Police said two company-branded Kias were stolen outside the Chick-fil-A near Green Bay and Washington shortly before 2 p.m.

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Officers found one of the stolen Chick-fil-A cars in Racine, where a brief chase took place and a suspect got out of the car and ran. After a search of the area that involved K-9s and drones, police arrested a 16-year-old from Racine.

One of the stolen cars was recovered and returned to Chick-fil-A, police said. The search for the other car continues.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

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