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Wisconsin Chick-fil-A cars stolen; police arrest teen, seek others

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Published  May 8, 2026 5:08pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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(Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Two company-branded Chick-fil-A cars were stolen from a Wisconsin restaurant.
    • Police arrested a teen and recovered one car, but the other car is missing.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MPPD at 262-884-0454.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police arrested one person and are looking for others after two Chick-fil-A cars were stolen from outside a restaurant on Friday afternoon, May 8.

Police said two company-branded Kias were stolen outside the Chick-fil-A near Green Bay and Washington shortly before 2 p.m. 

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Officers found one of the stolen Chick-fil-A cars in Racine, where a brief chase took place and a suspect got out of the car and ran. After a search of the area that involved K-9s and drones, police arrested a 16-year-old from Racine.

One of the stolen cars was recovered and returned to Chick-fil-A, police said. The search for the other car continues.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

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Glendale Chick-fil-A car theft attempt, woman arrested
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Glendale Chick-fil-A car theft attempt, woman arrested

Glendale police arrested a woman who they said tried to steal a delivery driver's car outside Chick-fil-A on Thursday, but didn't make it very far.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMount Pleasant