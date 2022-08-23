Wisconsin Center service corridor installed amid expansion project

The Wisconsin Center is working on a way to discreetly move between its new facility and its existing facility.

On Monday, Aug. 22, a service corridor was lifted at the Wisconsin Center as part of the next step in the $456 million expansion project.

The service corridor is 88 feet long and weighs 58,000 pounds.

It will serve as a back-of-house connector for internal staff to move between the new and existing facility, creating a better service experience for guests.

The material for the corridor was supplied by Zalk Josephs, a women-owned firm providing fabricated structural steel products and services for the construction industry throughout the Midwest.

Zalk Josephs is certified as a women's business enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, the nation's largest third-party certifier of the businesses owned and operated by women in the U.S.