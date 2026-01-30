The Brief Ozaukee County prosecutors charged four men in connection to a burglary ring. Investigators said a Beaver Dam burglary led to a response in the town of Grafton. A police detective and surveillance video shed light on what unfolded.



A Beaver Dam police detective and video from Ozaukee County offer new insight into the arrests of four men in connection to a burglary ring early Wednesday morning.

Charges filed

In court:

Ozaukee County prosecutors charged 27-year-old Jhon Gonzalez Caicedo, 32-year-old Dominick Luna, 42-year-old Wilver Manyoma Mejia and 37-year-old Andres Melvis Hurtado with one count each of concealing stolen property.

All four men appeared in court Thursday, and cash bond for each of them was set at $1 million.

L-R: Jhon Gonzalez Caicedo, Dominick Luna, Wilver Manyoma Mejia, Andres Melvis Hurtado

Beaver Dam burglary

What we know:

While the men were arrested in the town of Grafton, where they were hiding out in a short-term vacation rental home, the investigation actually began in Beaver Dam.

Beaver Dam Police Det. Daniel Kuhnz said an off-duty police officer reported "suspicious activity" when looking at his home surveillance camera on Tuesday night.

"Obviously, being law enforcement, he immediately recognized, ‘Yeah, this is not normal behavior,’" he said.

When police arrived, they discovered a home down the street had been broken into. Prosecutors said it was the four men now charged in Ozaukee County who were behind the heist.

Locations in Beaver Dam, town of Grafton

"After the scene investigation had completed, our next step was trying to identify a suspect vehicle or suspects," said Kuhnz.

Kuhnz said they did that quickly, and hours later, Ozaukee County deputies spotted the suspects at the town of Grafton home.

"Begin swarming that area, looking for that vehicle before the suspects commit crimes in their communities," said Kuhnz. "In this case, that’s precisely what happened."

Surveillance video shows tactical response in the town of Grafton early on Jan. 28, 2026

Surveillance video there captured tactical units negotiating with the suspects, who police eventually arrested. Detectives then searched the home and found roughly $570,000 worth of cash, jewelry and a "hit list" of 30 addresses linked to burglaries across the state dating back to 2023.

"Beaver Dam, and oftentimes other communities that are located along major thoroughfares, are targeted for crime because it's quick off, quick on," said Kuhnz.

Investigators said the men specifically targeted business owners of Asian descent.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said three of the four men are Colombian nationals.