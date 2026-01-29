Beaver Dam burglary, arrests in Grafton; 4 charged, 3 from Colombia

article

The Brief Four men were charged on Jan. 29 with concealing over $10,000 in stolen property following a tactical incident in the Town of Grafton. Investigators found $570,000 in cash, stolen jewelry, and a "hit list" of 30+ addresses linked to burglaries across Wisconsin dating back to 2023. Authorities believe the group—including three Colombian nationals—specifically targeted business owners of Asian descent throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest.



The Ozaukee County District Attorney's Office formally charged four men on Thursday, Jan. 29, in connection with a burglary investigation and tactical incident in the Town of Grafton. Three of the men are Colombian nationals.

The suspects are identified as:

Dominick Luna, 32, Houston, Texas

Jhon Gonzalez-Caicedo, 27, Colombia

Wilver Manyoma-Mejia, 42, Colombia

Andres Mauricio Melvis-Hurtado, 37, Colombia

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that all four individuals were charged with concealing stolen property (greater than

$10,000), a Class G felony. Each is currently being held on a $1 million cash bond.

All four men are due back in court on March 2.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Dominick Luna

Search of Town of Grafton residence

What we know:

During a search of the Town of Grafton residence, investigators recovered a damaged and opened safe, approximately $570,000 in U.S. currency, and jewelry consistent with items stolen during the Beaver Dam burglary. Investigators also discovered a document containing a list of more than 30 addresses located in various jurisdictions throughout Wisconsin.

Follow-up with those jurisdictions determined that at least three of the listed addresses had previously been burglarized, with some incidents dating back to 2023.

Further investigation indicates the group appears to have targeted business owners of Asian descent in Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest.

Burglary on Tuesday, arrests Wednesday

The backstory:

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it was notified late Tuesday night, Jan 27, about a black Dodge with Nebraska license plates that had been involved in a residential burglary in Beaver Dam earlier that night. The suspects stole a "large amount" of cash and jewelry.

Ozaukee County deputies began canvassing the area for that Dodge and, at around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, spotted it in the driveway of a home on Lake Shore Road in the Town of Grafton.

Multiple law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter around the home. The sheriff's office said, after multiple loudspeaker commands directing people to come outside, two suspects ran from the back of the house. Those two suspects retreated back inside after officers confronted them.

A drone team was called in and, after more announcements from law enforcement, three people came out and were taken into custody without incident. A fourth person later came out and was also taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said a search of the home revealed evidence "directly associated" with the burglary in Beaver Dam. Investigators also determined the home was being used as a short-term vacation rental, which the suspects had rented.

