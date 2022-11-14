Wisconsin bonfire explosion; charges reviewed by Shawano County DA

article

Charges in connection with a Wisconsin bonfire explosion in October have been forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney's Office for review.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was placed on a fire in the Town of Maple Grove, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. Up to 40 people were hurt by the resulting explosion and fire.

A news release by the Shawano County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Nov. 14 said charges have been forwarded for review against a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay. Charges have also been forwarded for review against as a 16-year-old boy from Pulaski to Shawano County Human Services-Juvenile Intake Division.

Charges recommended against both individuals include second-degree reckless injury and negligent handling of fire. Officials say there will also be charges forwarded for review against the homeowner where this incident happened. Officials say the homeowner was present at the time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In a news release, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office stated the following:

"This was a tragic event. An event that due to reckless, and negligent behavior of those responsible, caused physical, emotional, and mental pain for those affected. Pain that we hope will continue to improve in the coming days, weeks, and months, but we also understand this is something that will never be forgotten by those impacted. We would like to once again, extend our heartfelt condolences to those affected, and the Pulaski Community as a whole."

Officials say they do not plan to release the names of those involved in this matter.