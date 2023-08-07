Wisconsin bill aims to shield kids from social media, experts concerned

A bill could change the way kids use social media by adding a layer of protection for your kid on certain platforms.

The authors of the bill say social media can be harmful to kids' mental health. Despite what some call good intentions, social media experts say kids will still find a way.

"That’s going to provide, for the first time in the state of Wisconsin, some protection for our children when relates to their social media experience," said State Representative David Steffen.

Steffen authored a bipartisan bill that would restrict social media accounts for kids under 18. The bill would require social media companies to verify the age of users, restrict advertising, and stop kids under 18 from using their accounts from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Ultimately, Steffen says a parent would have control with the option to turn off the ‘safe mode.’

"It creates a safe mode for all new and newer accounts as well as those for children that will prevent access from strangers – individuals who are not part of their social media network – will not be able to direct message them," said Steffen.

Steffen said the bill aims at apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok. The bill does not include gaming platforms or e-commerce. The goal is to protect kids from criminal activity like drugs and other psychological damages like bullying.

"Social media is the leading driver of anxiety, depression and self-harm – especially among girls," Steffen said.

Marquette University Professor Michael Zimmerman said kids will still find a way around it. He said it takes away a parent's ability to decide how they want their kids to interact with social media.

"Now they’re basically going to be hiding under the bed trying to access something, and that’s just not going to end in a good result," said Zimmerman.

Either way, the bill has to go through both the House and Senate and, ultimately, Governor Evers.