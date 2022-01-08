BBB: Beware of COVID testing scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning the public to keep an eye out for COVID-19 testing scams.

The BBB is looking into a recent report of a possible fake testing site in Wisconsin. Similar reports have come out of California, Kentucky and Florida.

Before heading to a testing site or buying a kit online, the BBB recommends doing your research. That means checking reviews online and calling ahead to see who is running the site.

"As the pandemic wears on, scammers are going to take advantage of the next steps. Be vigilant be aware know what’s going on and always keep your financial and personal information safe," said Tiffany Schultz, Wisconsin BBB regional director.

If you come across anything suspicious, the BBB asks that you report it online at BBB.org/scamtracker.

