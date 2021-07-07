Wisconsin bridges in poor condition; 10 in Milwaukee County

President Joe Biden drove home the point of more than 1,000 "structurally deficient" bridges across Wisconsin when touting a bipartisan infrastructure plan. The plan would pump $109 billion into American roads and bridges.

More than 14,000 bridges connect the Badger State. The Federal Highway Administration says 51% of them are in good condition, 42% fair and about 7% – that's 979 – are in poor condition.

"More than 1,000 bridges here in Wisconsin are rated structurally deficient by engineers," President Biden said.

That includes 10 bridges in Milwaukee County, like Interstate 43 over Hampton Avenue – which sees 108,000 crossings per day.

Milwaukee School of Engineering Professor Christopher Raebel said the rating leads to more inspections and prioritizes the bridge for repairs.

"It sounds scarier than it is," said Raebel. "A pothole might be a minor deficiency that needs to be repaired, and that would be considered a structural deficiency because it’s part of the slab of the bridge.

"Some of the more major things might be more advanced fatigue, cracking in perhaps the concrete or steel supporting the bridge."

But there can be serious problems. In 2000, some of the Hoan Bridge buckled. In Minneapolis, the unthinkable happened on Aug. 1, 2007; the Interstate 35 bridge over the Mississippi River collapsed, hurting 145 and killing 13.

Crews have done some stabilization work on a rail bridge at 1st and Flordia in Milwaukee, but a look at the bridge shows pieces covered in corrosion. FOX6 News investigated the bridge in 2015.

Crews work on repairs to State Highway 175 over State Street.

Construction crews are also repairing another bridge, at State Highway 175 over State Street.

"They are repairing the concrete. They are knocking off spalding concrete and they’ll be able to repair that bridge, basically as good as new, and it will be serviced for decades to come, probably," Rabel said.

Engineers inspect Wisconsin and local bridges at least once every two years.

"They are not going to let a bridge that’s unsafe be traveled upon," said Raebel.

Both Republicans and Democrats say they support investing in roads and bridges. It is traveling into other lanes that has caused roadblocks in Congress. Also, lawmakers debate how exactly to pay for the infrastructure investments.