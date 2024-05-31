Wisconsin Army National Guard emergency training in Waukesha County

The Wisconsin Army National Guard conducted some emergency training at Aurora Medical Center Summit on Friday, May 31.

The exercise involved a collapsed building. Personnel in a Black Hawk helicopter practiced dropping off mock patients at the hospital.

A sergeant told FOX6 the training exercise helps to keep both the guard and emergency personnel trained for potentially dangerous situations.

"We can be ready to launch and activate for that. We are the members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, so it's within our job title to be able to do that for medevac to be able to transport patients," Sgt. First Class Eric Furbee said. "If there's an incident in Green Bay, we have to transport many patients to Madison or Milwaukee or any places like that."

The U.S. Army has more than 2,000 Black Hawk helicopters in operation.