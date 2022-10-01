Wisconsin Amber Alert, Chippewa County teen missing

article

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday, Oct. 1 for Kryssy King, 15, missing from Chippewa County.

She's believed to be with Trevor Blackburn, 22.

King was last seen Friday, Sept. 30 around 11:30 p.m. at her home in Holcombe, Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

King is 5'3" tall and weighs 150 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a small scar on her nose by her eye and a half-inch scar on her left shoulder.

Blackburn has brown hair, a tattoo of a name on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.

Please contact 715-726-7700 Option 1 or 911 if you have information.