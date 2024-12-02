Wisconsin Act 10; Dane County judge strikes parts of law

The Brief A Dane County judge struck down parts of Act 10, a Wisconsin law that placed limits on government workers’ unions. Act 10 survived previous challenges in both state and federal courts. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Act 10 saved taxpayers $16.8 billion.



A Dane County judge struck down on Monday, Dec. 2 parts of Act 10, a Wisconsin law that placed limits on government workers’ unions.

The judge already ruled in July that the law broke the Wisconsin Constitution. Now on Dec. 2, 2024, Judge Jacob Frost released his decision laying out what parts of Act 10 should be struck as unconstitutional.

"This gets to the heart of the Court’s July Decision –the unconstitutional creation of the "public safety employee" group and differential treatment of it without a rational basis – so I strike these sections," Frost wrote in the new decision.

Wisconsin State Capitol

What is Act 10?

Act 10 put major limits on government workers' collective bargaining – they could negotiate pay raises up to the rate of inflation. The law exempted police and fire unions from that restriction. The new lawsuit says the distinction between groups violates the state constitution's equal protection clause.

Back in 2011, protesters packed the state capitol – fighting Act 10. At one point, Wisconsin Democratic senators fled the state to block a quorum needed to vote. Despite the calls to "kill the bill," then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2011 signed Act 10 into law, which has had a lasting impact on Wisconsin.

The law also made cuts to state and local government workers' take-home pay. That is because it required them to pay more for their pensions and health care.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Act 10 saved taxpayers $16.8 billion. Union members say the law is taking a toll – creating low pay and staffing shortages.

Reaction

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester)

"This lawsuit came more than a decade after Act 10 became law and after many courts rejected the same meritless legal challenges. Act 10 has saved Wisconsin taxpayers more than $16 billion. We look forward to presenting our arguments on appeal."

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) President & CEO Kurt Bauer

"This ruling is wrong on its face and is inconsistent with the law.

"Act 10 is not only constitutional, it is a critical tool for policymakers and elected officials to balance budgets and find taxpayer savings. Thanks to Act 10, the state, local governments and countless school districts have saved billions and billions of dollars – protecting Wisconsinites from massive tax increases over the last decade-plus.

"WMC and our members hope this ruling will be appealed and that Act 10 will be reinstated as quickly as possible."

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg)

"For over a decade, liberal activists have attacked reforms that have saved Wisconsin taxpayers tens of billions of dollars. Despite Act 10 being upheld repeatedly by state and federal courts, an activist Dane County judge decided to issue a ruling suddenly deciding Wisconsin's law is unconstitutional. We will appeal this decision immediately."

Rick Esenberg, WILL President and General Counsel

"Act 10 was upheld in multiple cases. Today’s decision is based on reasoning that was rejected by the federal courts years ago and departs from the way in which Wisconsin courts have handled equal protection cases. It substitutes the judgment of the court for that reached by the legislature. Not only does his put taxpayers back on the hook for billions of dollars, it opens the door to allow judges – whether they be liberal, conservative or otherwise – to undermine the legislative process."