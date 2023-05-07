Wisconsin 8-year-old missing in UP's Porcupine Mountains

article

An 8-year-old boy from Hurley, Wisconsin is missing in the Porcupine Mountains in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, his school district wrote on Facebook Sunday morning, May 7.

Nante Niemi was camping with family in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in the western Upper Peninsula when he disappeared Saturday afternoon, his mother, Jessica Buerger, told WDIO-TV.

A post on the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park ("the Porkies") Facebook page alluded to the search involving "dozens of agencies from across the UP and Wisconsin" Sunday morning.

"The terrain is very rough, and they are doing a great job and need the time and focus to do so," Buerger said.

The Hurley School District said they were getting calls from people interested in helping to search for the boy. In the post, the school district said they were "ready with two buses of volunteers to go help search."

However, they said the many professional agencies on scene from Wisconsin and Michigan asked volunteers to please stay away, so they could best do their job.

The school district stressed that they are ready to send volunteers if requested.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office in Hurley shared the school district's post and said they stand ready when or if they are called upon to help with the search.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park officials said they do not want volunteers from the public at this time "to limit the chaos." They asked for prayers for all involved.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.