2025 Wisconsin bear, turkey hunt application deadline; what to know

The Brief The Wisconsin DNR has reminders for black bear and turkey hunters. The application deadline for the 2025 seasons is less than a week away.



The application deadline for Wisconsin's 2025 black bear and turkey hunting seasons is less than a week away, and the state Department of Natural Resources has a number of reminders for hunters.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings through Go Wild or an authorized license agent.

Black Bear Harvest Authorizations

The drawing for 2025 black bear harvest authorizations will take place in February, the DNR said. Applicants selected in the drawing are notified by mail shortly after and may purchase their 2025 Class A bear license beginning in March 2025. Applicants may check their status online through their Go Wild customer account.

According to the DNR, state law requires bear permit applicants to apply at least once during any period of three consecutive years to retain their accumulated preference points; otherwise, all accumulated preference points will be lost. When an applicant is selected in the drawing, their preference points will be reset to zero, even if they do not purchase the harvest permit.

The DNR said nearly 135,000 people applied for a bear hunting license or preference point for the 2024 season. To help hunters make hunting plans, a full breakdown of the 2024 bear license drawing results and license wait times is available online.

The 2025 black bear season structure is as follows:

Zone A, B and D:

Sept. 3 to Sept. 9 – with the aid of dogs only.

Sept. 10 to Sept. 30 – with all legal methods, including the aid of bait and dogs.

Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 – with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.

Zone C, E and F:

Sept. 3 to Oct. 7 – with the aid of bait and all other legal methods not using dogs.

For more information on bear hunting in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s Bear Hunting webpage.

Turkey Harvest Authorizations

Turkey harvest authorizations are issued through a preference-based drawing system, the DNR said. Applicants may choose up to two time period and zone combinations they would like to hunt. As a third choice, applicants may choose one zone in which they will accept a harvest authorization for any period. The second and third choices are optional, but applicants are encouraged to submit additional choices to maximize the likelihood of drawing a harvest authorization.

The spring harvest authorization drawing takes place in late January. The DNR said successful applicants are notified by mail after the drawing results are finalized. Applicants may check their status online through their Go Wild customer account. Those not selected will receive a preference point to increase their chances of drawing a harvest authorization the following spring season.

Any harvest authorizations not awarded in the drawing will be available for purchase as bonus harvest authorizations, according to the DNR. Bonus harvest authorizations will cost $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

The 2025 spring turkey season structure is as follows:

Youth Hunt – April 12-13

Period A – April 16-22

Period B – April 23-29

Period C – April 30 – May 6

Period D – May 7-13

Period E – May 14-20

Period F – May 21-27

All turkey hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license and a wild turkey stamp when they acquire their spring turkey harvest authorization. A 2025 spring turkey license is $15 for Wisconsin residents and $60 for nonresidents. The 2024 wild turkey stamp is $5.25.

The DNR’s Turkey Hunting webpage contains more information on turkey hunting in Wisconsin.