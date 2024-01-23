Wintry mix further frustrates Milwaukee drivers

The wintry mix on Tuesday, Jan. 23 added more problems for many Milwaukee residents having to deal with slushy and slippery road conditions.

Many residents in the city, particularly in the 5th District, are dealing with inches of slush they say hasn't been touched by the Department of Public Works. But some city leaders are hoping to change that.

Driving on slushy, slippery roads is something Haven Goggans said he's had to navigate every time he leaves his home.

"Pretty much just rolled over," Goggans, a UPS driver, said. "Mowed over, partially treated."

He lives on Milwaukee’s north side.

"The side streets have been the same for quite a few days," he said.

When it comes to some of the driving conditions there, many of the side roads are covered in several inches of slush.

"Literally, you are driving through these streets, and you feel like you are on an amusement ride," District 5 Alderman Lamont Westmoreland said.

District 5 Alderman Lamont Westmoreland

Many of the side roads are covered in several inches of slush and are still waiting to be plowed and salted by the DPW.

"I am getting complaints nonstop via phone, via email," Westmoreland said.

Westmoreland said the residents deserve not only answers, but a solution from DPW.

"It’s been like this for two days – I haven’t seen a plow come through here," he said. "I am sick and tired of just talking about it. It has to get better and I want to hear a concrete plan."

Westmoreland said the city's Public Works Committee will be discussing DPW’s snow operations in Wednesday's meeting.

"Hopefully we can get some answers," he said. "Not excuses, answers on how we can be better and move forward."