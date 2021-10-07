Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens returns
article
HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Winter Wonders returns with a touchless, drive-through holiday light show in the Boerner Botanical Gardens.
This year’s COVID-safe show kicks off with a special preview weekend, November 12-14, and continues with a nightly schedule, Nov. 12 – Jan. 2.
Featuring:
- Over 1,000,000 LED Lights
- Scenic 1.5 mile drive thru route
- Holiday gift bag giveaways
- Drive-by Santa visit every night
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Open Nightly! Including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day!
Advertisement