Expand / Collapse search

Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens returns

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

HALES CORNERS, Wis. - Winter Wonders returns with a touchless, drive-through holiday light show in the Boerner Botanical Gardens. 

 This year’s COVID-safe show kicks off with a special preview weekend, November 12-14, and continues with a nightly schedule, Nov. 12 – Jan. 2.

Featuring:

  • Over 1,000,000 LED Lights
  • Scenic 1.5 mile drive thru route
  • Holiday gift bag giveaways
  • Drive-by Santa visit every night

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Open Nightly! Including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day!

Milwaukee pension crisis, state help wanted with layoffs possible
article

Milwaukee pension crisis, state help wanted with layoffs possible

The city of Milwaukee faces a pension crisis as its payments are projected to increase by $74 million come 2023. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, a task force presented the city's Finance and Personnel Committee options to move forward.

Waukesha time capsule includes pandemic-related items
article

Waukesha time capsule includes pandemic-related items

Waukesha hopes to share a snapshot of daily life in 2021 with future generations. T-shirts, restaurant menus, law enforcement patches and more are being tucked into the city’s time capsule.

COVID-related items included in Waukesha time capsule

Waukesha hopes to share a snapshot of daily life in 2021 with future generations. T-shirts, restaurant menus, law enforcement patches and more are being tucked into the city’s time capsule.