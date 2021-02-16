Winter weather warning for pet owners: Man plunges into frozen pool to rescue dog who fell through ice

Video of an owner rescuing his dog from a frozen pool in Texas is a timely reminder to keep a close watch on your pets amid winter weather.

Dan Holmes of Southlake, Texas posted video to his Facebook page showing his unsuspecting pup crashing through the ice covering his backyard pool and getting stuck. Luckily, Holmes wasn’t far away and was able to come to the beleaguered dog’s rescue.

The video shows Holmes casually sweeping away snow from the columns in his backyard as his two dogs play in the background.

Dan Holmes seen rescuing his dog from a frozen pool.

In the video, both of Holmes’ dogs make their way around the frozen pool. One of the curious pups then decides to venture out onto the surface of the ice, approaching a thinner-looking patch of ice and suddenly plunging into the bitterly cold water.

Holmes immediately runs to the pool’s edge as the apparently frightened dog attempts to get itself out of the cold water without much luck.

Holmes then jumps into the frozen pool himself to rescue his dog.

The dog and Holmes made it out of the water, cold, but unscathed.

"Warning, if you have pets be careful. Watch this video, thank goodness I was out near the pool. So Michelle Davis I did try your cold plunge but not on purpose. It was pretty darn cold," Holmes Facebook post read.

Southlake, which is located just northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, experienced temperature highs in the mid-20s to low 30s and plummeting low temperatures in the teens and single digits as a major winter storm slammed North Texas and surrounding areas.

Gusty northwest winds kept wind chills below zero Monday morning. Even as the temperatures climbed into the teens in the afternoon, the wind chills were near zero.

A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for most of North Texas until Tuesday at noon, due to wind chills which are expected to be as low as -20.

A Federal Emergency Declaration has been issued for Texas as the entire state deals with the severe winter weather.

There were more than 1 million power outages reported across North Texas, as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has asked Texans to conserve energy due to record electricity use during the winter weather and extreme cold temperatures.

FOX 4 News contributed to this report.