Milwaukee's vaccine hotline sees 3K+ calls; city leaders urge patience

City leaders are asking for patience when booking appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine with an overwhelming amount of people trying to get a shot. A new online portal and hotline launched Wednesday, Feb. 3, allowing people to make appointments to get vaccinated at the Wisconsin Center.

For those who haven't been able to sign up, city leaders said Thursday to keep trying.

"Appointments are based on the availability of supplies," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

The new online portal and hotline allow those who are 65 and older to register to get vaccinated. Many have been met with a screen telling them no slots are open.

"The availability of appointments is dependent upon our availability of vaccine supply from the state," said Barrett.

The hotline received more than 3,000 calls, up from 300 and the site opened earlier than expected after getting 250 hits a minute.

"We had to get Pfizer vaccine into people’s arms -- made the decision we had to open up a little early," said Marlaina Jackson, interim health commissioner.

With demand far exceeding supply, city leaders encourage people to continue to check the website or call the hotline to be put on a waiting list.

"If you press five for scheduling a vaccine, we can put you on our current list," said Jackson.

Officials say the registration system is a way to avoid the long lines seen across the country. They are asking for patience until more doses become available.

"We want to make sure we’re getting every single vaccination into someone’s arm as quickly as we can," said Barrett.

As a reminder, you must be a Milwaukee resident or employee to be vaccinated at the Wisconsin Center.