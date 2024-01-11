Winter storm watch; Milwaukee DPW working main streets

article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works' (DPW) snow and ice staff team were called in late Wednesday night and have been working to salt main streets and will then proceed to side streets. This, as light to moderate snowfall continues across the county.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of southeast Wisconsin to be in effect from 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12 through 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

Garbage and Recycling Collections: Snow events could cause delays in garbage or recycling collections. No impacts to garbage or recycling are expected at this time, changes and updates will be posted online. Please clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts and clear a path, so the carts can be easily rolled from the collection point to the truck.

Your normal scheduled collection days can be found at https://city.milwaukee.gov/sanitation/GarbageRecyclingSchedules

Parking: No impact to parking expected at this time. However, if a snow emergency is called, updates will be posted online. Always follow posted signs and park as close to the curb as possible to give room for the large salt and plow trucks to pass through the streets. Winter parking regulations began Dec. 1, with no parking 2 a.m. – 6 a.m. on through highways and bus routes. Posted signs take precedence, such as streets posted "No Parking Dec 1 – Mar 1".

The DPW encourages those that park on the street to sign up for E-notify and text message notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking

Ways you can help during a snow operation:

Please be patient and understanding, snow and ice operations take time, all streets will be cleared. Drive carefully and plan your route to stay on main transportation routes as much as possible during snow and ice events.

Only travel if absolutely necessary.

Adjust driving for conditions by slowing down and providing more space for braking.

Give salt and plow trucks space and stay back from the trucks salting or brining streets to ensure the product hits the streets instead of your car.

Park legally and follow alternate side parking rules. DPW does a better job when parking rules are followed. Parking farther away from driveways, alleys and intersections allows our equipment to get through.

Do not shovel, blow or plow snow back into the streets.

Shovel your sidewalk and corners within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling, assist neighbors who need help.

Clear the fire hydrant near your property of snow and ice.

Clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts.

Stay informed about DPW snow emergencies