Winter storm, power outages for 93K+ We Energies' customers
article
MILWAUKEE - A winter storm pushed through southeastern Wisconsin Thursday, March 9 into Friday, March 10, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers.
As of 6 a.m. Friday the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 93,000 outages in southeast Wisconsin.
During outage
- Report your outage in one of three ways: We Energies app Online 800-662-4797
- We Energies app
- Online
- 800-662-4797
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized
- Report downed power lines to us or local law enforcement
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible
- Unplug or turn off appliances to avoid overloading when power is restored
- Stay out of flooded basements or rooms
- Go to safe shelter if your home is extremely cold or hot
- Use flashlights, not candles
- Get power restoration updates on the We Energies app or online
- Use generators properly
- Leave a light on to know when power is restored
- Check with municipality for shelters or other resources during extended outages
- Use key for electronic entry doors if keypad is not battery operated
- Use food safety tips for frozen and refrigerated items
- Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions
- Be cautious during flooding and use our flood safety tips
