Winter storm, power outages for 93K+ We Energies' customers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
We Energies
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Winter weather in Grafton on March 10, 2023

MILWAUKEE - A winter storm pushed through southeastern Wisconsin Thursday, March 9 into Friday, March 10, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers.

As of 6 a.m. Friday the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 93,000 outages in southeast Wisconsin.

During outage

  • Report your outage in one of three ways: We Energies app Online 800-662-4797
  • We Energies app
  • Online
  • 800-662-4797
  • Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized
  • Report downed power lines to us or local law enforcement
  • Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible
  • Unplug or turn off appliances to avoid overloading when power is restored
  • Stay out of flooded basements or rooms
  • Go to safe shelter if your home is extremely cold or hot
  • Use flashlights, not candles
  • Get power restoration updates on the We Energies app or online
  • Use generators properly
  • Leave a light on to know when power is restored
  • Check with municipality for shelters or other resources during extended outages
  • Use key for electronic entry doors if keypad is not battery operated
  • Use food safety tips for frozen and refrigerated items
  • Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions
  • Be cautious during flooding and use our flood safety tips

