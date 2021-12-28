Winter weather impacts Milwaukee area roads, officials urge caution

Those who wished for a white Christmas got their wish, but flurries caused a mess on some roads Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Anyone headed out is advised to watch for slick spots and be prepared for low visibility in some areas. FOX6 News spotted multiple accidents and disabled vehicles across southeastern Wisconsin.



The city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works was busy preparing for the winter weather system. In a statement, the DPW said: "We are fully prepared for the anticipated winter weather. We are continuously monitoring forecasts from our weather partners and will provide an agile and proper response to whatever may arise."

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it is monitoring the situation and has squads on the road. The sheriff's office will be sending updates on any disabled vehicles or anyone in need of assistance.

"(Motorists) need to move over and slow down. It’s not just for the deputies, it’s for the truck drivers," said MCSO Lt. Jeremy Franke. "It’s a good reminder, for those highway service vehicles out there, to keep your space around them because they need room to work and to clear the roads properly."

Tuesday's weather event delivered the first significant snowfall of the season. If you do not need to travel, officials advise residents to stay home. If you do need to head out, make sure you have plenty of gas and supplies just in case.

Milwaukee DPW plans

The DPW said daytime crews began salting citywide Tuesday afternoon to address the potential freezing rain forecast for this evening. Salting will continue through the night and as needed based on accumulation.

Some delays and impacts to daily recycling and/or garbage may be experienced. Check milwaukee.gov/snow for changes and updates.

No changes to parking regulations are expected. Winter parking regulations began Dec. 1, with no parking 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. on through highways and bus routes. Posted signs take precedence, such as streets posted "No Parking Dec 1 – Mar 1."

The DPW encourages people who park on the street to sign up for e-notify and text message notifications at Milwaukee.gov/parking.