Winter Autocross at Road America in Elkhart Lake

The Winter Autocross Series has a little something for everyone.

The closed-course environment is the perfect place to hone those winter driving skills, using a variety of challenges that include; speed stop challenge, short autocross, and long autocross. Participants are split into three classes of competition; front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD). After each event, points are awarded based on the finishing position within the class.

Points are accumulated after each of the three dates, with an awards presentation taking place following the last event of the series.

If you're wanting more information on how to register, check out their website.