Expand / Collapse search

Winter Autocross at Road America in Elkhart Lake

By
Published 
Elkhart Lake
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Winter Autocross Series at Road America

Obviously sliding around in a mall parking lot is not the best idea. So why not try Road America’s Winter Autocross?

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - The Winter Autocross Series has a little something for everyone.

The closed-course environment is the perfect place to hone those winter driving skills, using a variety of challenges that include; speed stop challenge, short autocross, and long autocross. Participants are split into three classes of competition; front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RWD), and all-wheel drive (AWD). After each event, points are awarded based on the finishing position within the class.

Points are accumulated after each of the three dates, with an awards presentation taking place following the last event of the series.

If you're wanting more information on how to register, check out their website.

The Winter Autocross Series

Winter Autocross is taking place at Road America in Elkhart Lake today. Pre-registered entrants in three classes are competing in their (own vehicles) in several closed-course configurations.

The Winter Autocross Series at Road America

The Winter Autocross Series has a little something for everyone. The closed-course environment is the perfect place to hone those winter driving skills, using a variety of challenges that include; speed stop challenge, short autocross, and long autocross.

The Winter Autocross Series at Road America

Winter Autocross is taking place at Road America in Elkhart Lake Saturday.