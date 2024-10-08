$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay

article

The Brief A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Kwik Trip in Green Bay. The ticket matched four of five numbers and the Powerball for the Monday, Oct. 7 drawing.



A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on Cardinal Lane in Green Bay for the Monday, Oct. 7 drawing. The ticket matched four of five numbers (18-30-31-52-63) and the Powerball (22).

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, Oct. 9 where the estimated jackpot is $336 million.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130 while the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.