$100K Powerball ticket bought; Hawley Food Mart in Milwaukee

article

The Hawley Food Mart in Milwaukee sold a winning $100,000 Powerball ticket on Wednesday for the Aug. 30 drawing.

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (4-13-35-61-69) plus the Powerball (4). The ticket included the $1 Power Play option turning a $50,000 win into a $100,000 win because of the 2X Power Play multiplier.

The Wisconsin Lottery says this is the second time this month that Hawley Food Mart has sold a large winning ticket. On Aug. 4, the store sold a winning $30,384 Fast Play Progressive Jackpot ticket.

In addition to the Powerball and Fast Play wins, the retailer has sold three $10,000 winning scratch tickets in the last two years.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, September 2, where the estimated jackpot is $420 million.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338.