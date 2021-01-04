Expand / Collapse search

Winning Badger 5 lottery ticket sold in Pewaukee still unclaimed

Pewaukee
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Buy a lottery ticket from a Pewaukee gas station this summer? Might want to find it.

A Badger 5 Lotto ticket worth $93,000 will go unclaimed if the winner does not come forward by the January 11, 2021 expiration date.

The winning ticket from the July 15, 2020 drawing was purchased at Pewaukee BP at 603 Capitol Drive. This ticket may be claimed by mail or with an appointment only in-person visit to the Madison Lottery Office.

The year of 2020 produced 142 Badger 5 jackpot winners of which, only one $5,000 split jackpot winner from the January 2, 2020 drawing went unclaimed. The remaining eight unclaimed Badger 5 jackpot winners, including the one from the July 15 drawing, are in the 180-day timeframe and can still be claimed.

The year of 2020 broke a record for the largest jackpot Badger 5 had ever seen. At $411,000, the April 30 Badger 5 jackpot was won with a single ticket purchased at Coopers 10-39 BP in Stevens Point, according to a release.

