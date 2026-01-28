Winnebago County pursuit; driver fled through field, vehicle lost tire

article

A 28-year-old Green Bay woman was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, Jan. 28, following a police chase in Winnebago County.

Police chase

The backstory:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 2:20 a.m. after a deputy spotted a vehicle on State Highway 26 near Fremont Road traveling approximately 130 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. However, the driver didn't stop, resulting in a pursuit.

The vehicle continued southbound on State Highway 26, entering the Village of Rosendale at speeds exceeding 100 mph and passing vehicles on the left.

After exiting the Village of Rosendale, the suspect vehicle continued traveling at speeds in excess of 130 mph.

Another deputy deployed tire deflation devices on State Highway 26 near County Highway TC, which were successfully deployed.

The suspect vehicle continued southbound on State Highway 26 and briefly came to a stop near State Highway 151.

Deputies issued commands to the driver, but the vehicle fled again, turning eastbound onto Frontage Road at the end of State Highway 26.

Due to the tire deflation device, the vehicle lost a tire.

Deputies continued the pursuit to the dead end of Frontage Road, where the suspect vehicle entered a farm access road and began driving through a farm field in an attempt to continue fleeing.

The driver continued to flee within the field until additional deputies arrived and successfully boxed in the vehicle.

Woman arrested

What we know:

Once stopped, the driver, a 28-year-old woman from Green Bay, was non-compliant and refused to exit the vehicle. Deputies were required to break the driver-side window to extract her.

A Taser was deployed as the driver continued to resist arrest, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says.

The driver was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Felony Flee/Elude, Second-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.

The driver was also issued a citation for speeding, traveling approximately 130 mph in a 55 mph zone.