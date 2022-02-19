Winnebago County: 14 ice rescues after snow squall

article

Between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Winnebago County and surrounding mutual aid public safety entities responded to 14 ice rescues on Lake Winnebago and Lake Poygan, including many events happening simultaneously last night.

This number does not include ice rescue events that Fond du Lac County or Calumet County may have responded to as well.

The multiple fire departments, first responders, EMS personnel, deputies, police officers, dive team members, and dispatchers who have been responding to these events can report that thankfully there were no fatalities from these 14 ice rescue events.

