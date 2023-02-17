Window Select enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy

article

A window installer with hundreds of consumer complaints has officially entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Window Select closed its doors in 2022 after customers complained about the company's unfinished work and poor communication.

An outside business consulting firm called Cogent Analytics is now overseeing installation work on Window Select's projects.

Many customers have been waiting more than a year for work to start. Cogent officials said they will speed up projects after reorganizing the company through bankruptcy and landing more private investors. That process should take eight to twelve weeks.

Cogent's goal is to finish Window Select's remaining projects by the end of 2023. There are roughly 850 projects remaining. They will then reopen a new window installation company under new management.

The email for customers to reach out to the new leadership team is now info@windowselectbankruptcy.com.