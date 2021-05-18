Windlake and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man wounded

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Windlake and Rogers on the city's south side early Tuesday, May 18.

Milwaukee police say the suspects approached the victim shortly before 3 a.m., demanded property, and fired shots at the victim. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He went to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.