Windlake and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Windlake and Rogers on the city's south side early Tuesday, May 18.

Milwaukee police say the suspects approached the victim shortly before 3 a.m., demanded property, and fired shots at the victim. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He went to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.   

