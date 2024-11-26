Racine County school bus crash; pulled from pond, no injuries

article

The Brief A crash involving a school bus occurred on Tuesday morning, Nov. 26 in Racine County. It happened at STH 36 and S. Wind Lake Road in the Town of Norway. The school bus came to rest on its roof in the water. The pond was only a few feet deep.



An investigation is underway following a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, Nov. 26 in Racine County. The school bus came to rest on its roof in the water.

Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision at STH 36 and S. Wind Lake Road in the Town of Norway around 6:11 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that a school bus was westbound on S. Wind Lake Rd., stopped for the stop sign on the east side of STH 36, proceeded across the highway, and failed to yield the right of way to a Pontiac sedan traveling southbound on STH 36. The impact caused the school bus to overturn, landing on its roof in an adjacent, small pond.

The school bus came to rest on its roof in the water. The pond was only a few feet deep.

The school bus was only occupied by the driver. There were no children on board at the time of the crash.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

School bus crash, Racine County (Courtesy: Racine County Sheriff's Office)

There were no reported injuries, and deputies are still on scene removing the school bus.