In case you haven't noticed, it's a tad windy out. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

National Weather Service says there is a possible threat to life or property in Dodge County, Fond Du Lac County, Jefferson County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Racine County, Sheboygan County, Walworth County, Washington County, Waukesha County.