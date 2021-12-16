Expand / Collapse search

Wind advisory for southeast Wisconsin until 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin to be in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. Learn more with the FOX6 Weather forecast.

Officials say west winds will be sustained 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

