Wilson Elementary in Mequon will shift to distance learning next week

The Mequon-Thiensville School District is temporarily shifting to distancing learning at Wilson Elementary School due to an increased number of confirmed COVID-19. Distance learning will begin on Monday, Oct. 19.

This change in the learning environment does not affect any other district schools at this time.

Below is a letter sent to families in the Mequon-Thiensville School District:

The increased number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Wilson Elementary School has significantly impacted our ability to offer on campus instruction to our students. Based on these confirmed cases, the resulting need for those deemed close contacts to quarantine at home, and in consultation with our local health department, we will temporarily transition ALL on-campus learners at Wilson Elementary School to distance learning. With today’s confirmed cases, over 35% of Wilson Elementary School staff members and 20% of students are unable to participate in on-campus learning due to COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, October 19, 2020, we will move forward with distance learning for all Wilson Elementary School students. We expect on-campus learning to resume for our students on Thursday, October 29, 2020. This will depend on our ability to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, and the availability of our students and staff members. We will provide regular updates as we continue to monitor the situation.

While I know this is disappointing news, please know that we have planned for this scenario. Temporarily shifting to distance learning in response to school-based cases of COVID-19 is important in our concerted efforts to stop the spread of the virus. Educators at Wilson Elementary School are prepared to provide a high-quality distance learning experience for our students. Your student’s teacher(s) or a member of our administrative team will follow up with more details soon.

The safety and wellbeing of students and staff members remains our highest priority as we navigate this public health crisis and we believe the safest path forward is to temporarily close Wilson Elementary School from on campus learning. We continue to follow sound protocols aligned with guidance and support from local health officials to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect the health of our students and staff members.

Symptoms

The primary symptoms of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, coughing, and fever or chills. Other symptoms include congestion, sore throat, diarrhea, abdominal pain, body aches, and loss of taste or smell. If your student begins to experience symptoms, please consult a healthcare provider and notify the school office.

Meal Services

Breakfast and/or lunch is available for pick up at Homestead High School daily from 7:30 - 9:00 a.m., Monday thru Friday. If your family has an extenuating circumstance that prevents you from picking up your meal(s), please contact Molly Bortin via email at bortin-molly@aramark.com.

Technology AccessAny students or families who need technical assistance during distance learning should work directly with your child(ren)’s teacher or Wilson’s Research and Digital Learning Specialist, Jennifer Trattner (jtrattner@mtsd.k12.wi.us). When technical issues arise, please submit a ticket to the MTSD Help Desk by clicking the link below.

MTSD HELP DESK REQUEST FORM

Student Services

If your student has an individualized education plan (IEP), your case manager will be reaching out soon to discuss how it will be implemented during distance learning. While we know remote instruction is not optimal, we are working hard to ensure a high-quality learning experience for all students and that connections between and among students and teachers continue.

It is incredibly important that as a school community we support each other through these uncertain times. The more we are able to slow the spread of COVID-19, the greater ability we have to continue offering on-campus learning to our families. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me directly. As always, thank you for your patience, flexibility, and partnership.